FOOD
Entree - Chicken
- Chicken Tetrazzini$14.95
Indulge in the delectable flavors of our Spaghetti pasta, generously coated in a creamy mushroom sauce and topped with succulent diced smoked chicken. Savor every bite as the cheese melts in your mouth, enhanced by the subtle hint of chives. An exquisite dish fit for any formal occasion. Bon appétit.
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.95
Indulge in a scrumptious chicken fried chicken sandwich, stacked with fresh tomatoes, purple onion, and crisp lettuce. A satisfying meal for any occasion. #delicious #sandwich #chicken #freshingredients
- Chicken Strips$14.95
Indulge in our mouth-watering chicken strip platter, featuring five crispy strips of tender chicken. A crowd-pleasing dish that is sure to satisfy any appetite. #delicious #chickenstrips #comfortfood
- Baked Chicken$14.95
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food with our perfectly baked chicken. Succulent, juicy, and full of flavor, it's a dish fit for any occasion. #chicken #baked #comfortfood
- Grill Chicken$14.95
This entrée is a delicious and healthy choice - our grilled chicken is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Come try it at our restaurant today! #grilledchicken #healthyoption #deliciousdining
Entree - Beef
- Meat Loaf$14.95
Indulge in our mouth-watering 100% ground beef dish, perfectly combined with peppers and onions. Drizzled with our signature sweet and spicy chili sauce, it's a symphony of flavors that will leave you craving more. Come and experience the ultimate dining pleasure at OurFathersKitchens.
- Salisbury Steaks$14.95
Our delicious 100% ground beef dish features a generous helping of tender beef smothered in savory brown gravy, served over a bed of fluffy white rice. This hearty meal is sure to satisfy your cravings!
- Beef Tips$14.95
Indulge in the savory flavors of tender diced round roast served over a bed of fluffy white rice, smothered in a luscious light brown gravy. A delectable dish that exudes elegance and sophistication.
- Pot Roast$14.95
Experience the rich and savory flavor of our 100% beef simmered in our hearty gravy. It's the perfect combination of quality and taste that will leave your taste buds satisfied. Try it today!
Entree - Fried
Entree - Smoked/Grilled
- Smothered Pork Chops$14.95
Delicious and satisfying, our tender pork chops are expertly fried and topped with a rich brown onion gravy. Indulge in this classic dish today!
- Grilled Pork Chops$14.95
Indulge in our delectable smoked grilled pork chops, perfectly seasoned and smothered in our signature BBQ sauce. A truly elevated dining experience awaits you. #BBQlovers #grilledporkchops #foodie
Sandwich
- Fried Fish Sandwich$11.95
Indulge in our delicious 8oz fried fish sandwich, served on a soft hoagie roll with crisp lettuce and juicy tomatoes. Drizzled with our homemade tarter sauce, this meal is sure to satisfy your seafood cravings. Don't miss out on this elevated take on the classic fish sandwich. Come try it today!
- Hamburger$11.95
At the heart of every great burger is a juicy 100% beef patty, topped with melted cheese and fresh vegetables. Our hamburger boasts the perfect combination of flavors and textures, with tangy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and a pop of zesty purple onion. Savor every bite of this classic, elevated to perfection. #delicious #gourmetburger #foodie
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$11.95
Indulge in our succulent smoked chicken sandwich, topped with bell peppers, onions, white cheese, and mushrooms on a freshly baked hoagie roll. Savor the bold flavors and textures in every bite. A delectable choice for a formal dining experience. Bon appétit
- Catfish Po Boy Sandwich$11.95
ndulge in our mouth-watering half pound catfish nuggets served on a fresh hoagie roll, topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy tarter sauce. Perfect for a satisfying and sophisticated meal. Come try it today!
Salad
- Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$13.95
Introducing our Build Your Salad option! 🥗 Choose from a variety of fresh greens, protein options, and toppings to create a salad tailored just for you. 🌱 With endless combinations, the possibilities are endless. 🙌 Come in today and build your perfect salad at Our Father's Kitchen. #BuildYourOwnSalad #HealthyEating #CustomizeYourMeal #FreshIngredients
- Grill Chicken Salad$13.95
- Blackened catfish$13.95
- Blackened Tilapia Salad$13.95
- Cobb Salad$13.95
- Salmon Salad$13.95
Sides
- Mac and Cheese$3.00
All entrees come with 2 sides
- Cabbage$3.00
- Potato Casserole$3.00
- Pinto Beans$3.00
- Pinto Beans with Beef$3.00
- French Fries (hand-cut)$3.00
- Corn$3.00
- Rice$3.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Greens$3.00
Desserts
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.95
Indulge in the decadent delight of our exquisite strawberry cheesecake. A symphony of velvety cream cheese and fresh, juicy strawberries atop a delicate graham cracker crust. A truly sophisticated choice for any occasion.
- Blueberry Cheesecake$4.95
Indulge in the luscious flavors of our signature blueberry cheesecake. A delightful treat for any occasion. #blueberry #cheesecake #dessert
- Southern Tea Cakes$4.95
As a classic Southern treat, our teacakes are a must-try for any tea lover. Indulge in the sweet and delicate flavors of our freshly baked teacakes, available now for only $4.95 for a set of 3. Savor the taste of tradition with every bite from Our Father's Kitchens.
- Cherry CheeseCake$4.95
Indulge in the rich and creamy perfection of our delectable cherry cheesecake. A sumptuous dessert fit for any occasion. #dessert #yum #cheesecake
- Plain CheeseCake$4.95
Indulge in the classic elegance of plain cheesecake, a timeless dessert that never fails to delight the palate.
Entree-Fish
- Salamon$17.50
Delicious and nutritious! Our salmon dish features perfectly grilled salmon with a zesty lemon twist, paired with vibrant bell peppers and fluffy rice. Savor the flavors of this elegant meal tonight. #salmon #lemon #bellpeppers #rice
- Salmon Corquet$14.50
Indulge in our exquisite salmon corquet, served with your choice of two delectable sides. Perfect for a refined dining experience. Bon appétit!
- Catfish$14.50
Indulge in our exquisite Catfish dish, complemented perfectly with your choice of two delectable sides. Savor the flavors of this elegant meal at our formal dining establishment.
Catering & events
Building Rent Space
Entree - Chicken
Entree - Fried
Desert
Drink & Beverage
Dr.Pepper
- 16 oz$3.50