Feeding Children In Our Community
What is your organization's Diversity,Equity & Inclusion policy? We are a non profit organization where diversity,equity and inclusive exists. There is no discrimination of different categories of people on the grounds of ethnicity,age,sex or disabililty.
Administrators Kenneth & Cinetrea Williams Ph.D
Imagine being a child and not knowing when your next meal will be. It breaks our hearts. That's why we're dedicated to feeding our community's children daily, so they don't have to go without. Our goal is to make sure no child in our community ever goes to bed hungry. Join us in making a difference. #FeedingOurCommunity #NoChildHungry #MakingADifference
Children Feeding Daily
Help us nourish the little ones in our community! Our children's feeding program runs daily from 12pm-1pm. Children Feeding During The Summer 12pm-3pm. We provide nutritious meals to ensure their health and well-being. Together, we can make a difference. #ChildrensFeeding #NourishTheFuture #CommunityLove