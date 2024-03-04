  • Contact Us @ 817-841-4701

  • Gather together to honor and celebrate a life well lived at our rental event space. Our elegant and spacious venue is perfect for hosting a repass funeral reception, birthday celebration, or corporate event.
Welcome To Catering And Event Space Service

                Repass

    Available for Online Ordering

    Let's come together and savor the flavors of our fathers' kitchens. They've worked hard to provide for us and it's time to show our appreciation. Join us for a heartwarming experience that will leave you grateful for the love that goes into every dish. #family #tradition #grateful

    Experience our Service Today

    We understand that planning an event can be stressful, which is why we're thrilled to invite you into our Event Space. Our expert team is dedicated to providing a Catering experience that will leave you with a smile on your face. No need to worry about a thing, just sit back and let us handle everything for you. #stressfree #eventplanning #expertteam

