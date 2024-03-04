Come and be blessed
Welcome to
Our Father's Kitchens
Our Father's Kitchens
Catering & Event Space Rentals
Experience the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
🍴🙏Experience our Hospitality Today 🤗 excited to welcome you into our Event Space Rentals, where we’ll deliver service experience sure to leave you smiling. 😊 Our 🙏Father's Kitchen 🍴 is a model of Jesus' demonstration of his love for people by feeding them food and using it as a platform to feed them a greater truth of His Father's kingdom. As believers, we share the same compassion for our community and understand the crisis of hunger that exists in our own backyard. Let us come together and make a difference, one meal at a time. 🌎🍲 #Hospitality #CommunityLove #FeedTheHungry 🤝
It is not enough to just know the hurting and teaching about it but to do something about it. So Our Father's Kitchen was birth from the growing hunger need in our community. We are asked, who is our neighbor? And Jesus taught us an important lesson our neighbor is not just the people who live on the left or right of us but those who are in need.
Luke 10:30-37